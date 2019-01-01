QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 1:11PM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
China Infrastructure Construction Corp is engaged in providing educational systems relating to cannabis in cities throughout the United States and six countries in Latin America, services in therapeutic areas. of clinical trials and services relating to sleep disorders through its sleep center in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Infrastructure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Infrastructure (CHNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Infrastructure (OTCPK: CHNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Infrastructure's (CHNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for China Infrastructure (CHNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Infrastructure

Q

Current Stock Price for China Infrastructure (CHNC)?

A

The stock price for China Infrastructure (OTCPK: CHNC) is $0.0017 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Infrastructure (CHNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Infrastructure.

Q

When is China Infrastructure (OTCPK:CHNC) reporting earnings?

A

China Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Infrastructure (CHNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does China Infrastructure (CHNC) operate in?

A

China Infrastructure is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.