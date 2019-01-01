QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Next-ChemX Corp, formerly AllyMe Group Inc provides consulting services in China principally focused on business, marketing, financial consultancy, and business modeling design and support. It sells only jewelry products in China, it has only one business segment. All of the company's revenue is derived from providing consulting services.

Next-ChemX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Next-ChemX (CHMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next-ChemX (OTCPK: CHMX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Next-ChemX's (CHMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next-ChemX.

Q

What is the target price for Next-ChemX (CHMX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next-ChemX

Q

Current Stock Price for Next-ChemX (CHMX)?

A

The stock price for Next-ChemX (OTCPK: CHMX) is $12.5001 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 20:02:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Next-ChemX (CHMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next-ChemX.

Q

When is Next-ChemX (OTCPK:CHMX) reporting earnings?

A

Next-ChemX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next-ChemX (CHMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next-ChemX.

Q

What sector and industry does Next-ChemX (CHMX) operate in?

A

Next-ChemX is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.