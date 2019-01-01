QQQ
Median Group Inc is a telecommunications service provider in Malaysia. It provides 2G, 3G and LTE services. It operates three business units including advertising, products and services and telecommunication and mobile computing. The company focuses on telecommunications and mobile business, and have the Advertising and Products and Services business units inactive. The Telecommunications and Mobile Computing Division focuses on media advertising. The company focuses on the business of providing mobile digital service under the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) platform across South East Asian countries.

Median Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Median Group (CHMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Median Group (OTC: CHMD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Median Group's (CHMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Median Group.

Q

What is the target price for Median Group (CHMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Median Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Median Group (CHMD)?

A

The stock price for Median Group (OTC: CHMD) is $0.00001 last updated Mon Jun 21 2021 19:38:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Median Group (CHMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Median Group.

Q

When is Median Group (OTC:CHMD) reporting earnings?

A

Median Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Median Group (CHMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Median Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Median Group (CHMD) operate in?

A

Median Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.