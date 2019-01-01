Median Group Inc is a telecommunications service provider in Malaysia. It provides 2G, 3G and LTE services. It operates three business units including advertising, products and services and telecommunication and mobile computing. The company focuses on telecommunications and mobile business, and have the Advertising and Products and Services business units inactive. The Telecommunications and Mobile Computing Division focuses on media advertising. The company focuses on the business of providing mobile digital service under the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) platform across South East Asian countries.