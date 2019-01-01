ñol

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust
(OTC:CHLTF)
At close: Dec 31
0.64
NaNNaN
After Hours: 6:56AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.64 - 0.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float-

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (OTC:CHLTF), Dividends

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (CHLTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust.

Q
What date did I need to own ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (CHLTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust.

Q
How much per share is the next ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (CHLTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust.

Q
What is the dividend yield for ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (OTC:CHLTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust.

