QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Chesapeake Granite Wash
(OTC:CHKR)
1.29
0.726[128.72%]
At close: May 27
1.35
0.0600[4.65%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.38 - 1.47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 46.8M
Vol / Avg.34.6K / 102.4K
Mkt Cap60.3M
P/E6.44
50d Avg. Price1.28
Div / Yield0.21/16.09%
Payout Ratio100
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC:CHKR), Key Statistics

Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
58.2M
Trailing P/E
6.44
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.44
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.27
Price / Book (mrq)
5.46
Price / EBITDA
6.44
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.21
Earnings Yield
15.53%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.14
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.24
Tangible Book value per share
0.24
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
0K
Total Assets
11.1M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
9.61
Gross Margin
92.88%
Net Margin
84.48%
EBIT Margin
84.48%
EBITDA Margin
84.48%
Operating Margin
84.48%