Check Point Software
(NASDAQ:CHKP)
126.18
1.95[1.57%]
126.18
00
Day High/Low124.65 - 126.25
52 Week High/Low107.85 - 149.62
Open / Close124.65 / 126.18
Float / Outstanding103M / 128.1M
Vol / Avg.809.1K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap16.2B
P/E20.86
50d Avg. Price132.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.99
Total Float103M

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), Key Statistics

Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
14.4B
Trailing P/E
20.86
Forward P/E
17.45
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.89
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.86
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.58
Price / Book (mrq)
5.14
Price / EBITDA
18.03
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.59
Earnings Yield
4.79%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.78
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
24.56
Tangible Book value per share
14.37
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.6B
Total Assets
5.9B
Total Liabilities
2.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.07
Gross Margin
87.08%
Net Margin
31.21%
EBIT Margin
36.89%
EBITDA Margin
38.42%
Operating Margin
36.89%