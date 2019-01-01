ñol

China Hongqiao Group
(OTCPK:CHHQY)
11.55
00
At close: May 13
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.2 - 12.66
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 912.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap10.5B
P/E4.52
50d Avg. Price11.86
Div / Yield1.53/13.28%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

China Hongqiao Group (OTC:CHHQY), Key Statistics

China Hongqiao Group (OTC: CHHQY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.6B
Trailing P/E
4.52
Forward P/E
3.66
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.65
Price / Book (mrq)
0.87
Price / EBITDA
2.27
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.58
Earnings Yield
22.11%
Price change 1 M
0.91
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.3
Tangible Book value per share
12.32
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
96B
Total Assets
188.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -