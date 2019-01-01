ñol

CorpHousing Group
(NASDAQ:CHG)
$2.35
-0.12[-4.86%]
Last update: 12:11PM
Day Range2.26 - 2.452 Wk Range2.35 - 5Open / Close2.4 / -Float / Outstanding4.5M / 26.5M
Vol / Avg.30.1K / 729.4KMkt Cap62.2MP/E127.5650d Avg. Price2.78
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float4.5MEPS0.05

CorpHousing Group Stock (NASDAQ:CHG), Dividends

CorpHousing Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CorpHousing Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 10, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

CorpHousing Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CorpHousing Group (CHG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CorpHousing Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on February 1, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own CorpHousing Group (CHG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CorpHousing Group (CHG). The last dividend payout was on February 1, 2013 and was $0.56

Q
How much per share is the next CorpHousing Group (CHG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CorpHousing Group (CHG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on February 1, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for CorpHousing Group (NASDAQ:CHG)?
A

CorpHousing Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CorpHousing Group (CHG) was $0.56 and was paid out next on February 1, 2013.

