CorpHousing Group Stock (NASDAQ:CHG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CorpHousing Group
CorpHousing Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CorpHousing Group (NASDAQ: CHG) was reported by Wellington Shields on April 25, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.50 expecting CHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1878.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CorpHousing Group (NASDAQ: CHG) was provided by Wellington Shields, and CorpHousing Group initiated their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CorpHousing Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CorpHousing Group was filed on April 25, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CorpHousing Group (CHG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $46.50. The current price CorpHousing Group (CHG) is trading at is $2.35, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.