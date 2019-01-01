ñol

CorpHousing Group
(NASDAQ:CHG)
$2.35
-0.12[-4.86%]
Last update: 12:11PM
Day Range2.26 - 2.452 Wk Range2.35 - 5Open / Close2.4 / -Float / Outstanding4.5M / 26.5M
Vol / Avg.30.1K / 729.4KMkt Cap62.2MP/E127.5650d Avg. Price2.78
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float4.5MEPS0.05

CorpHousing Group Stock (NASDAQ:CHG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for CorpHousing Group

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

CorpHousing Group Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for CorpHousing Group (CHG)?
A

The latest price target for CorpHousing Group (NASDAQ: CHG) was reported by Wellington Shields on April 25, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.50 expecting CHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1878.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for CorpHousing Group (CHG)?
A

The latest analyst rating for CorpHousing Group (NASDAQ: CHG) was provided by Wellington Shields, and CorpHousing Group initiated their sell rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for CorpHousing Group (CHG)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CorpHousing Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CorpHousing Group was filed on April 25, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2013.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating CorpHousing Group (CHG) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CorpHousing Group (CHG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $46.50. The current price CorpHousing Group (CHG) is trading at is $2.35, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

