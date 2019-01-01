Check-Cap Ltd is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The company is developing C-Scan, the first capsule-based system for preparation-free, colorectal cancer screening. Its scanning capsule will be swallowed and propelled by natural motility through the gastrointestinal tract and excreted naturally with no need for retrieval for data collection.