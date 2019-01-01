Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), Key Statistics

ñol

Church & Dwight Co
(NYSE:CHD)
90.24
0.43[0.48%]
At close: May 27
90.33
0.0900[0.10%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low89.5 - 90.45
52 Week High/Low80.76 - 105.28
Open / Close89.84 / 90.33
Float / Outstanding213.8M / 242.8M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap21.9B
P/E27.62
50d Avg. Price98.21
Div / Yield1.05/1.16%
Payout Ratio31.19
EPS0.84
Total Float213.8M

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
24.2B
Trailing P/E
27.62
Forward P/E
28.49
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.63
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.23
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.28
Price / Book (mrq)
6.44
Price / EBITDA
17.53
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.85
Earnings Yield
3.62%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.17
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.02
Tangible Book value per share
-9.62
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4.5B
Total Assets
7.9B
Total Liabilities
4.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.07
Gross Margin
42.59%
Net Margin
15.76%
EBIT Margin
21.8%
EBITDA Margin
25.94%
Operating Margin
21.64%