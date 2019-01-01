QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Advanzeon Solutions Inc is engaged in the provision of behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy management services, as well as sleep apnea programs. The services are primarily offered to commercial, medical, Medicaid, Children's health insurance program health plans as well as self-insured companies. The company has developed a program that is SleepMaster Solutions which is for the identification/testing and therapy of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). The company generated the majority of the revenue through its Sleep Apnea business.

Advanzeon Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanzeon Solutions (OTCEM: CHCR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Advanzeon Solutions's (CHCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanzeon Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanzeon Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR)?

A

The stock price for Advanzeon Solutions (OTCEM: CHCR) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:26:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanzeon Solutions.

Q

When is Advanzeon Solutions (OTCEM:CHCR) reporting earnings?

A

Advanzeon Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanzeon Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR) operate in?

A

Advanzeon Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.