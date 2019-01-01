Advanzeon Solutions Inc is engaged in the provision of behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy management services, as well as sleep apnea programs. The services are primarily offered to commercial, medical, Medicaid, Children's health insurance program health plans as well as self-insured companies. The company has developed a program that is SleepMaster Solutions which is for the identification/testing and therapy of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). The company generated the majority of the revenue through its Sleep Apnea business.