ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd.
(OTCEM:CHAJF)
$0.46
Last update: 1:08PM
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd. Stock (OTC:CHAJF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd. reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd. using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd. Questions & Answers

Q
When is CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCEM:CHAJF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCEM:CHAJF)?
A

There are no earnings for CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd.

Q
What were CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd.’s (OTCEM:CHAJF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for CHINA ASSETS HLDGS LTD by China Assets Holdings Ltd.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.