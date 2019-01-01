Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF
(ARCA:CGRO)
$19.7168
0[0.00%]
Last update: 8:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 7.157KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range19.294 - 20.891