There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
China Redstone Group Inc is a private provider of cemetery products and services in China. It is primarily focused on developing cemeteries and selling cemetery plots, although it also provides park and garden development and construction services.

China Redstone Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Redstone Group (CGPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Redstone Group (OTCGM: CGPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Redstone Group's (CGPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Redstone Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Redstone Group (CGPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Redstone Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Redstone Group (CGPI)?

A

The stock price for China Redstone Group (OTCGM: CGPI) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Redstone Group (CGPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Redstone Group.

Q

When is China Redstone Group (OTCGM:CGPI) reporting earnings?

A

China Redstone Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Redstone Group (CGPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Redstone Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Redstone Group (CGPI) operate in?

A

China Redstone Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.