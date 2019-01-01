QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
66.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Clinigen Group PLC is a global pharmaceutical and health-services company that operates in three areas of global medicine supply: clinical trials, unlicensed medicines, and licensed medicines. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from unlicensed medicine activities, followed by licensed medicines. The bulk of Clinigen's profit is generated in European regions and the United States. The company maintains a presence in emerging markets around the world, where recent activities have focused on widening customer bases while addressing concerns surrounding counterfeit medicines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clinigen Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clinigen Group (CGNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clinigen Group (OTCPK: CGNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clinigen Group's (CGNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clinigen Group.

Q

What is the target price for Clinigen Group (CGNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clinigen Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Clinigen Group (CGNGY)?

A

The stock price for Clinigen Group (OTCPK: CGNGY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clinigen Group (CGNGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clinigen Group.

Q

When is Clinigen Group (OTCPK:CGNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Clinigen Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clinigen Group (CGNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clinigen Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Clinigen Group (CGNGY) operate in?

A

Clinigen Group is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.