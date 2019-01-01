COMFORT GLOVES BERHAD by Comfort Gloves Berhad (OTC:CGLOF), Dividends

COMFORT GLOVES BERHAD by Comfort Gloves Berhad issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash COMFORT GLOVES BERHAD by Comfort Gloves Berhad generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.