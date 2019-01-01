ñol

Cogeco
(OTCPK:CGECF)
58.00
00
At close: May 18
76.2067
18.2067[31.39%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low53.91 - 78.58
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15.8M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.2K
Mkt Cap918.4M
P/E8.33
50d Avg. Price60.41
Div / Yield1.92/3.31%
Payout Ratio26.2
EPS2.3
Total Float-

Cogeco (OTC:CGECF), Key Statistics

Cogeco (OTC: CGECF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.5B
Trailing P/E
8.33
Forward P/E
7.77
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.31
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.43
Price / Book (mrq)
1.37
Price / EBITDA
0.93
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.5
Earnings Yield
12.01%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.41
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
42.22
Tangible Book value per share
-231.83
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6B
Total Assets
9.1B
Total Liabilities
6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.09
Gross Margin
46.68%
Net Margin
4.9%
EBIT Margin
26.3%
EBITDA Margin
46.53%
Operating Margin
26.45%