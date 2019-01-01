Colefax Group PLC is an international designer and distributor of furnishing fabrics and wallpapers and an international decorating company. The company also sells antiques, interior and architectural design, project management, decorating and furnishing for private and commercial clients. Its operating segments include the Product division and Decorating division. It generates maximum revenue from the Product Division segment. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the United States and has a presence in the United Kingdom, Europe and the Rest of the World.