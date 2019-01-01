QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Colefax Group PLC is an international designer and distributor of furnishing fabrics and wallpapers and an international decorating company. The company also sells antiques, interior and architectural design, project management, decorating and furnishing for private and commercial clients. Its operating segments include the Product division and Decorating division. It generates maximum revenue from the Product Division segment. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the United States and has a presence in the United Kingdom, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Colefax Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colefax Group (CFXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colefax Group (OTCGM: CFXFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Colefax Group's (CFXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colefax Group.

Q

What is the target price for Colefax Group (CFXFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colefax Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Colefax Group (CFXFF)?

A

The stock price for Colefax Group (OTCGM: CFXFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colefax Group (CFXFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colefax Group.

Q

When is Colefax Group (OTCGM:CFXFF) reporting earnings?

A

Colefax Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colefax Group (CFXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colefax Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Colefax Group (CFXFF) operate in?

A

Colefax Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.