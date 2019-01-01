ñol

Chofu Seisakusho Co
(OTCPK:CFSKF)
13.15
00
At close: May 25
23.2285
10.0785[76.64%]
After Hours: 7:21AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.15 - 19.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 34.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6K
Mkt Cap456.8M
P/E20.8
50d Avg. Price13.15
Div / Yield0.31/2.37%
Payout Ratio44.78
EPS20.83
Total Float-

Chofu Seisakusho Co (OTC:CFSKF), Key Statistics

Chofu Seisakusho Co (OTC: CFSKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
395.9M
Trailing P/E
20.8
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.75
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.29
Price / Book (mrq)
0.45
Price / EBITDA
14.72
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.76
Earnings Yield
4.81%
Price change 1 M
0.86
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.16
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
28.91
Tangible Book value per share
28.86
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8.9B
Total Assets
136.7B
Total Liabilities
8.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.14
Gross Margin
21.88%
Net Margin
6.13%
EBIT Margin
8.6%
EBITDA Margin
8.6%
Operating Margin
3.24%