Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting CFMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 393.95% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Conformis maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Conformis, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Conformis was filed on November 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Conformis (CFMS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $2.00. The current price Conformis (CFMS) is trading at is $0.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
