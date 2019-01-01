Comments

Citizens Financial Group

CFGpENYSE
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$21.66
-0.1-0.46%
Last update: 3:20 PM
15 minutes delayed
Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) ForecastNews

Earnings

Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) OptionsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGpE) Stock, Earnings Estimates, EPS, And Revenue

Citizens Financial Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue
(as of Jun 30)
$7.9B

Analyze the earnings history of Citizens Financial Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) Earnings Per Share

Quarterly Earnings Surprise Amount

no data available to display
Fiscal Quarter EndDate ReportedActual EPSEstimated EPSSurprise %

Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) Revenue

Quarterly Revenue Surprise Amount

no data available to display
Fiscal Quarter EndDate ReportedActual RevenueEstimated RevenueSurprise %

FAQ

Q

When is Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGpE) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for Citizens Financial Group

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGpE)?

A

There are no earnings for Citizens Financial Group

Q

What were Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFGpE) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for Citizens Financial Group

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved