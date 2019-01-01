Comments

Citizens Financial Group

CFGpENYSE
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$21.80
0.150.69%
After Hours: Oct 25, 4:01 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) ForecastNewsEarningsCitizens Financial Group (CFGpE) OptionsGuidance

Dividends

Analyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGpE) Stock, Dividends

Citizens Financial Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Citizens Financial Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Citizens Financial Group Inc Dividend Overview

Citizens Financial Group Inc currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of 5.77%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc's last ex-dividend date and next ex-dividend date are both unknown.

Key Highlights:

  • Annual Payout: -
  • Current Yield: 5.77%
  • Next Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Last Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Payments per Year: -
Dividend Yield (Forward)
5.77%

Dividends for Citizens Financial Group

Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

FAQ

Q

When does Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens Financial Group.

Q

What date did I need to own Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens Financial Group.

Q

How much per share is the next Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens Financial Group.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGpE)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens Financial Group.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Citizens Financial Group

Q

Why is Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) dividend considered high?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Citizens Financial Group (CFGpE) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Browse Dividends on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved