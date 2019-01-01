ñol

California Gold Mining
(OTC:CFGMF)
0.0934
00
At close: Aug 13
0.456
0.3626[388.22%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.09 - 0.14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 65.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap6.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

California Gold Mining (OTC:CFGMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

California Gold Mining reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of May 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of California Gold Mining using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

California Gold Mining Questions & Answers

Q
When is California Gold Mining (OTC:CFGMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for California Gold Mining

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for California Gold Mining (OTC:CFGMF)?
A

There are no earnings for California Gold Mining

Q
What were California Gold Mining’s (OTC:CFGMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for California Gold Mining

