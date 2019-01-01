CFOAM Ltd is an Australian firm engaged in the development and commercialization of CFOAM products and end-use applications. The company's products are derived from inorganic carbon material; coal, pitch, or lignin feedstock. It serves industrial, aerospace, military, and commercial product markets. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America. The company's product includes CFOAM 35 HTC and CFOAM.