CFOAM Ltd is an Australian firm engaged in the development and commercialization of CFOAM products and end-use applications. The company's products are derived from inorganic carbon material; coal, pitch, or lignin feedstock. It serves industrial, aerospace, military, and commercial product markets. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America. The company's product includes CFOAM 35 HTC and CFOAM.

CFOAM Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CFOAM (CFFMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CFOAM (OTCGM: CFFMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CFOAM's (CFFMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CFOAM.

Q

What is the target price for CFOAM (CFFMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CFOAM

Q

Current Stock Price for CFOAM (CFFMF)?

A

The stock price for CFOAM (OTCGM: CFFMF) is $0.003 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 19:18:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CFOAM (CFFMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CFOAM.

Q

When is CFOAM (OTCGM:CFFMF) reporting earnings?

A

CFOAM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CFOAM (CFFMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CFOAM.

Q

What sector and industry does CFOAM (CFFMF) operate in?

A

CFOAM is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.