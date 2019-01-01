QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Centric Financial Corp is a banking service provider. The services offered by the company include business checking, certificate of deposit, leasing for business, cash management, business credit cards, online and mobile banking, and many other services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Centric Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centric Financial (CFCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centric Financial (OTCPK: CFCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centric Financial's (CFCX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centric Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Centric Financial (CFCX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Centric Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Centric Financial (CFCX)?

A

The stock price for Centric Financial (OTCPK: CFCX) is $9.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:28:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centric Financial (CFCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centric Financial.

Q

When is Centric Financial (OTCPK:CFCX) reporting earnings?

A

Centric Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Centric Financial (CFCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centric Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Centric Financial (CFCX) operate in?

A

Centric Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.