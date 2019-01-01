Stock (OTC:CEWUF), Quotes and News Summary

OTC: CEWUF
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range10.63 - 10.63
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding- / -
|Vol / Avg.- / 5.8K
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price10.63
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of (OTC: CEWUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for .
There is no analysis for
The stock price for (OTC: CEWUF) is $10.63 last updated October 3, 2022, 7:45 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for .
does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for .