Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.81/6.84%
52 Wk
10.52 - 11.85
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
25.16
Open
-
P/E
4.75
Shares
168.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
China Everbright Ltd is an investment management firm based predominantly in Hong Kong. The company's core activity includes investing in long-term investment vehicles to secure capital appreciation for its investors. Its investment portfolio is comprised of unlisted equity securities, equity derivatives, start-up and development stage companies, and long-term equity. The company's operating segments include Fund Management Business and Principal Investments Business. It generates maximum revenue from Financial Investments in the Principal Investments Business segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Everbright Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Everbright (CEVIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Everbright (OTCPK: CEVIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Everbright's (CEVIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Everbright.

Q

What is the target price for China Everbright (CEVIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Everbright

Q

Current Stock Price for China Everbright (CEVIY)?

A

The stock price for China Everbright (OTCPK: CEVIY) is $11.85 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:42:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Everbright (CEVIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is China Everbright (OTCPK:CEVIY) reporting earnings?

A

China Everbright does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Everbright (CEVIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Everbright.

Q

What sector and industry does China Everbright (CEVIY) operate in?

A

China Everbright is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.