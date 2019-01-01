Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp
(NASDAQ:CETUU)
$10.15
Last update: 7:43AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$10.15
0[0.00%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 790.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range10.130 - 11.360

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETUU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Cetus Capital Acq gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Cetus Capital Acq's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

8.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETUU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Cetus Capital Acq gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Cetus Capital Acq's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

8.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETUU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Cetus Capital Acq gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Cetus Capital Acq's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

8.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETUU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Cetus Capital Acq gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Cetus Capital Acq's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

8.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETUU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Cetus Capital Acq gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Cetus Capital Acq's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

8.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETUU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Cetus Capital Acq gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Cetus Capital Acq's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

8.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETUU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Cetus Capital Acq gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Cetus Capital Acq's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

8.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETUU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Cetus Capital Acq gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Cetus Capital Acq's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

8.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Cetus Capital Acq Stock (NASDAQ:CETUU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Cetus Capital Acq gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Cetus Capital Acq's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

8.05
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved