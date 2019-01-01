QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
92.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in the business of provision of technology and services for lottery systems, terminal equipment and gaming products and their operations in China's lottery market. It offers various lottery products ranging from video lottery, computer ticket game, and KENO-type lottery. The company derives the majority of the revenue from the provision of lottery terminals and lottery sale channels.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Ecotourism Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Ecotourism Group (CETMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Ecotourism Group (OTCPK: CETMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Ecotourism Group's (CETMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Ecotourism Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Ecotourism Group (CETMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Ecotourism Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Ecotourism Group (CETMF)?

A

The stock price for China Ecotourism Group (OTCPK: CETMF) is $0.03 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 15:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Ecotourism Group (CETMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Ecotourism Group.

Q

When is China Ecotourism Group (OTCPK:CETMF) reporting earnings?

A

China Ecotourism Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Ecotourism Group (CETMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Ecotourism Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Ecotourism Group (CETMF) operate in?

A

China Ecotourism Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.