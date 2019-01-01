Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting CEQP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.70% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Crestwood Equity Partners maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Crestwood Equity Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Crestwood Equity Partners was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $35.00. The current price Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) is trading at is $29.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.