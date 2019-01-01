QQQ
CNPR Group is a property trust which invests in and manages retail properties. The Group's portfolio consists of regional and community shopping centers, department stores, and food and convenience stores which are located in Australia, New Zealand.

CNPR Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNPR Group (CEOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNPR Group (OTCEM: CEOPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNPR Group's (CEOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNPR Group.

Q

What is the target price for CNPR Group (CEOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNPR Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CNPR Group (CEOPF)?

A

The stock price for CNPR Group (OTCEM: CEOPF) is $0.0003 last updated Wed May 12 2021 13:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNPR Group (CEOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CNPR Group.

Q

When is CNPR Group (OTCEM:CEOPF) reporting earnings?

A

CNPR Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNPR Group (CEOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNPR Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CNPR Group (CEOPF) operate in?

A

CNPR Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.