Center Coast Brookfield
(NYSE:CEN)
17.7784
0.2084[1.19%]
At close: May 27
16.57
-1.2084[-6.80%]
After Hours: 9:15AM EDT
Day High/Low17.51 - 17.81
52 Week High/Low11.71 - 18.5
Open / Close17.51 / 17.75
Float / Outstanding4.9M / 4.9M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 28.6K
Mkt Cap87.6M
P/E2.17
50d Avg. Price17.55
Div / Yield0.9/5.07%
Payout Ratio11
EPS-
Total Float4.9M

Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN), Dividends

Center Coast Brookfield issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Center Coast Brookfield generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.28%

Annual Dividend

$0.9

Last Dividend

Mar 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Center Coast Brookfield Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Center Coast Brookfield. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on March 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Center Coast Brookfield (CEN). The last dividend payout was on March 24, 2022 and was $0.23

Q
How much per share is the next Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Center Coast Brookfield (CEN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on March 24, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN)?
A

Center Coast Brookfield has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) was $0.23 and was paid out next on March 24, 2022.

