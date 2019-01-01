QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
221M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Anagenics Ltd develops and sells differentiated and clinically validated solutions for a range of conditions associated with aging. It includes validated innovative consumer products to help people live longer, in good health and with confidence.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Anagenics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anagenics (CELMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anagenics (OTCPK: CELMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anagenics's (CELMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anagenics.

Q

What is the target price for Anagenics (CELMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anagenics

Q

Current Stock Price for Anagenics (CELMF)?

A

The stock price for Anagenics (OTCPK: CELMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anagenics (CELMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anagenics.

Q

When is Anagenics (OTCPK:CELMF) reporting earnings?

A

Anagenics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anagenics (CELMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anagenics.

Q

What sector and industry does Anagenics (CELMF) operate in?

A

Anagenics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.