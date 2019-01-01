ñol

Constellation Energy
(NASDAQ:CEG)
66.60
4.13[6.61%]
At close: May 27
66.60
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low62 - 66.64
52 Week High/Low42.18 - 68.68
Open / Close62.4 / 66.6
Float / Outstanding326M / 326.7M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 2.8M
Mkt Cap21.8B
P/E31.35
50d Avg. Price58.7
Div / Yield0.56/0.85%
Payout Ratio6.64
EPS0.32
Total Float326M

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), Key Statistics

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
26B
Trailing P/E
31.35
Forward P/E
24.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
38.46
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.27
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.11
Price / Book (mrq)
1.96
Price / EBITDA
4.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.96
Earnings Yield
3.19%
Price change 1 M
1.12
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
33.99
Tangible Book value per share
33.99
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
35.3B
Total Assets
46.8B
Total Liabilities
35.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
36.51%
Net Margin
1.9%
EBIT Margin
2.09%
EBITDA Margin
12.86%
Operating Margin
7.49%