QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sprott Physical Gold
(ARCA:CEF)
17.77
0.07[0.40%]
At close: May 27
17.45
-0.3200[-1.80%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low17.68 - 17.87
52 Week High/Low16.75 - 20.44
Open / Close17.76 / 17.77
Float / Outstanding- / 218.9M
Vol / Avg.391.6K / 751.5K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E11.61
50d Avg. Price18.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.1
Total Float-

Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA:CEF), Key Statistics

Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
11.61
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.61
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
11.39
Price / Book (mrq)
0.9
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
8.61%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
-0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.65
Tangible Book value per share
19.65
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
862K
Total Assets
4.3B
Total Liabilities
862K
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
99.63%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -