There is no Press for this Ticker
UpSnap Inc is a provider of mobile advertising solutions. It offers its mobile advertising services to national brands on a campaign basis and to small businesses on a subscription basis. In addition, it is involved in the licensing and support of its software solutions, as well as sale and service of software and hosting solutions. The company is conducting business in two geographic areas of operations - the United States and the rest of the world. It generates revenue from advertising services, software licensing, updated and support and software customization.

UpSnap Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy UpSnap (CEENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UpSnap (OTCPK: CEENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UpSnap's (CEENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UpSnap.

Q

What is the target price for UpSnap (CEENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UpSnap

Q

Current Stock Price for UpSnap (CEENF)?

A

The stock price for UpSnap (OTCPK: CEENF) is $0.0144 last updated Mon Aug 09 2021 15:03:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UpSnap (CEENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UpSnap.

Q

When is UpSnap (OTCPK:CEENF) reporting earnings?

A

UpSnap does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UpSnap (CEENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UpSnap.

Q

What sector and industry does UpSnap (CEENF) operate in?

A

UpSnap is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.