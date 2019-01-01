UpSnap Inc is a provider of mobile advertising solutions. It offers its mobile advertising services to national brands on a campaign basis and to small businesses on a subscription basis. In addition, it is involved in the licensing and support of its software solutions, as well as sale and service of software and hosting solutions. The company is conducting business in two geographic areas of operations - the United States and the rest of the world. It generates revenue from advertising services, software licensing, updated and support and software customization.