Ceres
(OTCPK:CEEIF)
0.0025
00
At close: Mar 15
17.299
17.2965[691860.00%]
After Hours: 12:52AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 30.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 11.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap28.1K
P/E0
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.5/20131.73%
Payout Ratio-
EPS116.88
Total Float-

Ceres (OTC:CEEIF), Key Statistics

Ceres (OTC: CEEIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
90.7M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.54
Earnings Yield
87668.79%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.29
Tangible Book value per share
5.46
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9.8B
Total Assets
19.6B
Total Liabilities
9.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
3.91
Gross Margin
33.72%
Net Margin
24.03%
EBIT Margin
30.23%
EBITDA Margin
30.23%
Operating Margin
10.6%