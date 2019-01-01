China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 31
EPS
$-1.800
Quarterly Revenue
$2.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.7B
Earnings History
China Eastern Airlines Questions & Answers
When is China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) reporting earnings?
China Eastern Airlines (CEA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.39, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were China Eastern Airlines’s (NYSE:CEA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.7B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
