China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Questions & Answers
The latest price target for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) was provided by Credit Suisse, and China Eastern Airlines downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of China Eastern Airlines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for China Eastern Airlines was filed on March 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest China Eastern Airlines (CEA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price China Eastern Airlines (CEA) is trading at is $17.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
