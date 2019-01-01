QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 12:01PM
Choice Consolidation Corp is a special purpose acquisition corporation.

Choice Consolidation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Choice Consolidation (CDXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Choice Consolidation (OTC: CDXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Choice Consolidation's (CDXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Choice Consolidation.

Q

What is the target price for Choice Consolidation (CDXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Choice Consolidation

Q

Current Stock Price for Choice Consolidation (CDXXF)?

A

The stock price for Choice Consolidation (OTC: CDXXF) is $9.92 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:47:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Choice Consolidation (CDXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Choice Consolidation.

Q

When is Choice Consolidation (OTC:CDXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Choice Consolidation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Choice Consolidation (CDXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Choice Consolidation.

Q

What sector and industry does Choice Consolidation (CDXXF) operate in?

A

Choice Consolidation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.