There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Cloudward Inc formerly Etelos, Inc. is a provider of tools and services for the development and distribution of Web Applications.

Analyst Ratings

Cloudward Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cloudward (CDWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cloudward (OTCEM: CDWD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cloudward's (CDWD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cloudward.

Q

What is the target price for Cloudward (CDWD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cloudward

Q

Current Stock Price for Cloudward (CDWD)?

A

The stock price for Cloudward (OTCEM: CDWD) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Aug 16 2021 19:01:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cloudward (CDWD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cloudward.

Q

When is Cloudward (OTCEM:CDWD) reporting earnings?

A

Cloudward does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cloudward (CDWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cloudward.

Q

What sector and industry does Cloudward (CDWD) operate in?

A

Cloudward is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.