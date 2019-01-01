Castle Minerals Ltd is a gold exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other economic mineral deposits. The company has projects in Ghana and in the Pilbara of Western Australia. Its projects include the Beasley Creek project, Polelle project, Success Dome project, Wanganui gold project, Bundi and Kpali, Kambale Graphite Deposit, and Kandia Prospect.