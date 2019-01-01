QQQ
Castle Minerals Ltd is a gold exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other economic mineral deposits. The company has projects in Ghana and in the Pilbara of Western Australia. Its projects include the Beasley Creek project, Polelle project, Success Dome project, Wanganui gold project, Bundi and Kpali, Kambale Graphite Deposit, and Kandia Prospect.

Castle Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Castle Minerals (CDTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Castle Minerals (OTCPK: CDTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Castle Minerals's (CDTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Castle Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Castle Minerals (CDTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Castle Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Castle Minerals (CDTLF)?

A

The stock price for Castle Minerals (OTCPK: CDTLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Castle Minerals (CDTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Castle Minerals.

Q

When is Castle Minerals (OTCPK:CDTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Castle Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Castle Minerals (CDTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Castle Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Castle Minerals (CDTLF) operate in?

A

Castle Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.