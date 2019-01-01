Comments

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDRpB) Stock, Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cedar Realty Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc Dividend Overview

Cedar Realty Trust Inc currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of 11.7%.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc's last ex-dividend date and next ex-dividend date are both unknown.

Key Highlights:

  • Annual Payout: -
  • Current Yield: 11.7%
  • Next Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Last Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Payments per Year: -
Dividend Yield (Forward)
11.7%

Dividends for Cedar Realty Trust

FAQ

Q

When does Cedar Realty Trust (CDRpB) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cedar Realty Trust.

Q

What date did I need to own Cedar Realty Trust (CDRpB) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cedar Realty Trust.

Q

How much per share is the next Cedar Realty Trust (CDRpB) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cedar Realty Trust.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDRpB)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cedar Realty Trust.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Cedar Realty Trust (CDRpB) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Cedar Realty Trust

Q

Why is Cedar Realty Trust (CDRpB) dividend considered high?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is Cedar Realty Trust (CDRpB) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Cedar Realty Trust (CDRpB) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

