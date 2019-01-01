Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.650
Quarterly Revenue
$30.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$30.5M
Earnings History
Cedar Realty Trust Questions & Answers
When is Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) reporting earnings?
Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
What were Cedar Realty Trust’s (NYSE:CDR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.7M, which missed the estimate of $36M.
