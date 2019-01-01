Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) was reported by Raymond James on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CDR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) was provided by Raymond James, and Cedar Realty Trust downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cedar Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cedar Realty Trust was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) is trading at is $26.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
