Canadian Tire Corp
(OTCPK:CDNTF)
297.85
00
At close: Apr 14
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low195.03 - 297.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 59.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap17.7B
P/E20.78
50d Avg. Price283.42
Div / Yield4.2/1.41%
Payout Ratio25.57
EPS4.01
Total Float-

Canadian Tire Corp (OTC:CDNTF), Key Statistics

Canadian Tire Corp (OTC: CDNTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.2B
Trailing P/E
20.78
Forward P/E
19.8
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.78
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.44
Price / Book (mrq)
4.44
Price / EBITDA
9.39
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.27
Earnings Yield
4.81%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.49
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
67.11
Tangible Book value per share
36.04
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
15.3B
Total Assets
21.8B
Total Liabilities
15.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.04
Gross Margin
37.89%
Net Margin
9.9%
EBIT Margin
14.45%
EBITDA Margin
17.92%
Operating Margin
15.17%