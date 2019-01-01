ñol

Icade
(OTCPK:CDMGF)
58.16
-5.68[-8.90%]
At close: May 27
78.1726
20.0126[34.41%]
After Hours: 7:16AM EDT
Day High/Low58.16 - 58.16
52 Week High/Low54 - 92.93
Open / Close58.16 / 58.16
Float / Outstanding- / 75.7M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 0.2K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E10.23
50d Avg. Price61
Div / Yield4.71/8.10%
Payout Ratio75.38
EPS-
Total Float-

Icade (OTC:CDMGF), Key Statistics

Icade (OTC: CDMGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12B
Trailing P/E
10.23
Forward P/E
10.08
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.32
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.46
Price / Book (mrq)
0.61
Price / EBITDA
5.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.06
Earnings Yield
9.77%
Price change 1 M
0.91
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.63
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
94.91
Tangible Book value per share
93.95
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9B
Total Assets
17.6B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -