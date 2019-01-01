CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK), Dividends

CDK Global issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CDK Global generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for CDK Global. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on March 30, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for CDK Global (CDK). The last dividend payout was on March 30, 2022 and was $0.15
There are no upcoming dividends for CDK Global (CDK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on March 30, 2022
CDK Global has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CDK Global (CDK) was $0.15 and was paid out next on March 30, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.