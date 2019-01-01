CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CDK Global
CDK Global Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $48.00 expecting CDK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.86% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and CDK Global downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CDK Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CDK Global was filed on December 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CDK Global (CDK) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $48.00. The current price CDK Global (CDK) is trading at is $54.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
